ON BHAI DOOJ GUJARAT VILLAGE HOLDS HORSE RACE A 750 YEAR OLD CUSTOM

Ahmedabad: People belonging to the Kshatriya community in a village in Gujarat wear heavy armour on and organise a horse race on 'bhai-booj'. The horse race draws a huge crowd from nearby villages and Ahmedabad. This custom has been continuing for the last 750 years.

The Kshatriya community, known for its bravery is famous for following its old traditions. Over 750 years ago, when Mughals were establishing their empire over the princely states, they attacked King Viram Singh of Jhalor. In order to save his daughter Chothba, King Viram Singh handed her over to a saint named Nath Babji. The saint managed to escape with Chothba and reached Peplu village in Disa tehsil of Banaskantha.

Some years later, Chothba got married to Devi Singh Vaghela of the Rajvi family of Peplu. Since Chothba, who had come from Rajasthan, did not have any brother here, her 'kanyadaan' was performed by the sons of Rathod family of Mudetha village that was settled near Pepbu village.

The Rathod family sons adopted Chothba as their sister and got her married off. Her brothers from Rathod family used to take 'chunari' for Chothba every New Year. Fearing Mughal attacks, the Rathod family men used to wear armour as a protective cover.

The tradition of wearing armour is being followed since then. According to this tradition, the people of the Rathod family go from Mudetha village to nearby Peplu village on the occasion of New Year carrying chunari for Chothba and return on bhai-dooj. After returning, they rejoice and play cards before singing 'hadila' (traditional songs) and later organise a horse race.

More than 400 competitors participate in this horse race in Mudetha village. The race is being held for the last 750 years. Apart from the participants, the race draws a huge crowd. Unike other programmes no police arrangements are made here. Instead, the task of ensuring law and order rests with the Rathod family of Mudetha village.

Although the older generations who had faith in this tradition are no longer alive, the tradition continues unchanged till date. People of the Rathod dynasty used to wear armour and play with swords. Even though time has changed, for the Rajput families of Mudetha village, it seems as if even they were 750 years back. The younger generations are following the tradition with the same passion as that depicted by their previous generations.

Every year on 'bhai-dooj', members of the Rathod family go to the neighboring Peplu village with chunari for their sisters. The Khetani, Bhalani, Rajani, and Dudhani clan of Rathode dynasty wear armour while going to Peplu. People from nearby villages as well as from Ahmedabad come to Mudetha village of Deesa taluka to watch the horse race.

Veena Ojha, who came to watch the horse race with her family said that she comes here every year to witness such an age-old tradition. "There are many people and many horses participate at the race. It is a matter of great joy and pride to be part of this," she said.