Morbi (Gujarat): Bhanuben Solanki, 82, a retired nurse in a government hospital in Morbi, has been invited to the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be held on January 22.

And why not? Solanki and her late sister, a schoolteacher, had donated a total of Rs 27 lakh for the construction of the Ram Temple. The money was their due after retirement.

Meanwhile, when Solanki and her sister went to Ayodhya 10 years ago, her heart wrenched after seeing Lord Ram sitting in the tent. Thereafter, she decided to help the temple in her own way. Consequently, she has been invited to the Pran Pratishtha program by the Ram Mandir Trust.

Solanki considered herself lucky and blessed to have received the invitation. In this regard, Solanki said that it was a moment of good fortune for her that she had got the invitation to the Pran Pratishtha programme of the Ram temple. She further added that, 10 years ago, she saw Lord Ram sitting in a tent, which made her emotional. "So I donated whatever money I had," she added.