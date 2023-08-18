NO SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS IN UNIFORM GUJARAT DGP ORDERS COPS

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Police have barred its officers and employees from uploading videos on social media in their uniforms. An order in this regard issued by the director general of police, Vikas Sahay, states that officials should take legal action if the instruction is violated.

A code of conduct in connection with online behaviour of police personnel was issued in July but it was not being properly enforced. According to the guidelines, officers and staff, whether off or on-duty, should refrain from sharing any photographs or videos wearing uniforms as it tarnishes the image of the police force. A restriction was imposed on sharing content that violates the Official Secrets Act, 1923 or the Information Technology Act, 2000. The code also called for disciplinary actions for non compliance.

In the circular issued by DGP Sahay, it has been stated that the code of conduct was not being followed closely. It has reiterated that police personnel or officers cannot make reels or upload videos or photographs on social media in their uniforms as it hampers the image of the police force. If any police officer or employee violates the code of conduct on online behaviour then legal action will be taken against him/her, the circular stated.

The DGP further mentioned that the department has received many complaints in this regard. The circular has been issued to all the district police chief, city police commissioners and the State Reserved Police Force. The restrictions are applicable for posts on all social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube.