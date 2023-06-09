NAVSARI MANS GENITALS STUCK IN PLASTIC BOTTLE DURING PERVERSE PLEASURE

Navsari A 28yearold man from Gujarat s Navsari was left in trouble after his genitals got stuck in a plastic bottle during perverse pleasure Embarrassed over the incident the man initially tried to conceal it from his family members but unable to bear the pain went to the doctor the next day Finally doctors had to operate him to rid him of the problem The incident took place in Jalalpur in Navsari on Saturday The man tried several methods for releasing himself but failed Despite the pain he did not inform his family members out of shame After enduring severe pain throughout the night he rushed to the Civil Hospital Sarwar in the morning At the hospital he narrated the incident to the onduty doctor who said that it was impossible to release the genitals without operation A team of five doctors removed the plastic bottle after an hourlong successful operation After the operation doctors provided psychological counselling to the man According to Dr Rishabh Masuria associate professor of surgery department of Navsari Civil Hospital the man had arrived at the hospital with a lot of pain and discomfort He said that the incident had occurred when he was trying to have fun in a different manner We decided to operate him immediately We managed to successfully remove his genitals from the bottle Dr Masuria saidAlso Read Patna shocker Woman cuts off boyfriend s genitals in hotel room the reason wasAn official of the hospital said The man s genital had stuck in the bottle on Friday evening and he tried all methods to release it After spending the night in agony he came to the hospital Being stuck in the bottle for a prolonged period the genitals had swollen up and the man was suffering from severe pain Finally a team of doctors from the surgery department performed the operation and saved him said an official of the hospital