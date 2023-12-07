Chhota Udepur (Gujarat): A woman's body was found in the forest area of Piplej Village in Gujarat's Chhota Udepur district on Wednesday with the family of the victim accusing her husband and his alleged girlfriend of the murder.

The deceased was identified as Keliben Pyari from Chhota Udepur. Her husband Varsanbhai, a police constable is accused of being in a year-long extramarital affair with another woman, leading to frequent conflicts in his marriage. Primary investigations revealed that the constable allegedly ended his wife's life by stabbing her. Authorities are looking into the situation in detail and have opened a probe.

As per the family members of the deceased, her husband had developed an illicit relationship with another woman. The accused wife's disapproval of this relationship was the main cause of discord, leading to her alleged murder, the family alleged. The body of the deceased was moved to Sayaji Hospital in Vadodara for post-mortem.

The family members of the deceased are determined to carry out the woman's last rites in the courtyard of the police constable's house. In this case, Veresingbhai Rathwa, brother of the deceased said, "The body found is of my sister and it seems that she was murdered. Varsanbhai is our brother-in-law, and our doubts revolve around him."