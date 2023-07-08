MODI SHOULD NOT BECOME PM AGAIN SUBRAMANIAM SWAMY IN VADODARA

Vadodara: BJP leader and former MP Subramaniam Swamy known for his terse remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi again took a dig at the latter on Saturday saying that he "failed" to manage the economy and thus should not fight the 2024 general elections.

"I believe that Modi failed in (managing) the economy which is why he should not be in the PM race," Swamy said while speaking to the media after addressing law students at Parul University in Vadodara. He also questioned PM Modi over his "silence" on China and said the country had occupied thousands of kilometres of Indian territory but the Prime Minsiter did not even utter its name.

"Around 4024 sqkm of our land has been occupied by China. But Modi is silent...Tell him that Subramanian Swamy said so...Modi did not say a word about China during his visit to the US. Neither he said anything nor Biden. Why? This is happening for a long time. This is nothing new," he said. On the NCP rigmarole in Maharashtra, Swamy claimed that BJP would soon "discard" Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his MLAs who had rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

"Modi does not keep anyone for long...They (BJP) don't need them anymore. Whatever number they need to ensure their place, they have got from the NCP rebellion. They will send them (Eknath Shinde) back," he said.

The six-time Member of Parliament also questioned the central government over its failure to declare Ram Setu as a national heritage monument. "What is the problem they have in declaring Ram Setu as a national heritage monument? There is no Muslim or Christian (stopping them) there. I saved Ram Setu otherwise Atal Bihari Vaj[payee was planning to divide it," he said.

On the Modi surname case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Swamy said that jailing someone for defamatory remarks was an obsolete practice and even UK, from which India borrowed its law, has stopped doing it. "You can fine a person or seize his property but jailing someone for defamation is old now." On Manipur, Swamy said that the Prime Minister should visit the violence-hit state and speak to people there instead of going to the US.

