Junagadh (Gujarat) : For the first time in Saurashtra, the Miss Junagadh program with 31 differently abled girls was organized in Junagadh. These visually impaired girls enthralled everyone with their catwalk. This type of Miss Blind event was organized for the first time in Junagadh, which became a huge success.

The girls walked the ramp as if they were showcasing their skills at one of the world's biggest fashion events. The organizers of the event have said they will continue to give this special experience to more girls by organizing similar fashion shows in cities like Ahmedabad, Baroda, and Mumbai in the coming days. The people of Junagadh were present at the event to encourage the blind girls.

The way the girls took each step forward on the ramp walk, every step of it was welcomed by the audience with enthusiasm. Considering the morale with which the girls walked the ramp, they were well appreciated. A participant told ETV Bharat that they had never even thought that they would get such an opportunity. Blind girls have got a chance to step into the world of fashion.

She thanked the organizers wholeheartedly for this and said that similar arrangements should be made now and then. They may not be able to see with their eyes but feel the music during the ramp walk. The event was organized by the Rudra Charitable Trust of Junagadh. Organizer Mayaben Joshi's idea of ​​organizing the fashion show for blind girls has come true.

All the 31 blind girls who participated in the event have worked hard to showcase their skills and confidence at the show. The success of this fashion show gave hope that blind girls can show their capabilities at such events if given an opportunity. A month ago, these blind girls were finding it difficult to prepare as well as how to walk the ramp. But today these girls were seen doing that confidence in the midst of a crowd of audience and judges.