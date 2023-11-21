MARWARI BREED HORSE KESARIYA OFFERED RS 10 CRORE AT PUSHKAR ANIMAL FAIR OWNER REJECTS

Jamnagar (Gujarat): At the animal fair in Rajasthan's Pushkar, a horse of Marwari-breed, 'Kesariya' has stood out for both his appearance and skills. Hailing from Gujarat's Jamnagar, 'Kesariya' has drawn the attention of all animal lovers. So much so that an animal lover from Paris even offered a price of Rs 10 crore to Kesariya's owner.

Kesariya's owner, Charanjit Singh Mehtu, who hails from Lothiya village of Jamnagar loves the horse so much that he could never imagine parting with him no matter how much money is offered to him. He turned down the foreigner's offer saying Kesariya was put up only for display and not sale.

The animal fair in Pushkar, held every year, draws a huge crowd from across the country and abroad. Apart from those animal that are kept aside for display, mostly, animals are traded at the occasion. People come here for buying and selling horses, cows, bulls, camels and others.

This time, 'Kesariya', who was kept aside for display, drew the maximum attention. Animal lovers were found crowding by his side appreciating his beauty and strength. Among the spectators included people from France, USA and England. A man from Paris suddenly approached Mehtu to buy 'Kesariya' and offered a price of Rs 10 crore for the horse.

Mehtu rejected the offer with a smile and said that he could let 'Kesariya' go. He loves horses so much that he has built a special farmhouse exclusively for them. He has about 10 to 12 horses including 'Kesariya' and has been raising them for the last 12 years. Mehtu said that 'Kesariya' is always in news for his appearance.