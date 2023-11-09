Ahmedabad: A man, who had hatched the sinister plan of burning alive a beggar inside a car and executed his plan purportedly to claim insurance money for the charred vehicle and faked his identity to evade cops, was finally arrested by cops from Ahmedabad.

The chilling details came to light after Rajkumar Chaudhary, who was arrested by cops in Ahmedabad 17 years after he had committed the crime and juggled bewteen two places, assuming a new name.

Investgating cops bumped on statling revealations made by Anil Singh, who took a new name Rajkumar Chaudhry and applied intoxicants to the beggar before setting his car on fire. The incident occurred on July 3, 2006 in the limits of Rakabganj police station in Agra. After the incident, the accused, his father, brother and friend had availed insurance amount of Rs 80 lakh and car insurance of Rs 10 lakh.

"To evade arrest, Anil permanently shifted to Ahmedabad with the car insurance money and got a driving license in the name of Rajkumar Chaudhary. He also managed to get a PAN and Aadhar card for his convenience. During the period, he bought a rickshaw and later drove a four-wheeler. Despite being a married, he had also married twice keeping his first wife in the dark, " DCP Chaitanya Mandlik said.