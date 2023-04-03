Rajkot: Upset over his mother's prolonged illness, a man killed the ailing 80-year-old woman and then committed suicide. Prior to which, he posted a video on social media, apologising to his family for his act and stating that he was ending his life as he wanted to accompany his mother after her death. Rajkot's Bhaktinagar police have registered a case in this connection.

The elderly woman died in a hospital on Monday. The mother-son duo were admitted in the hospital for treatment a week back. The deceased woman, identified as Aminaben Lingdia and her son, Sikandar Lingdia are residents of Ghanshyam town of Rajkot's Kothari area. The elderly woman had been keeping ill for a long time. Upset by his mother's prolonged illness, the man killed his mother by administering her poison. He then posted a video on social media confessing his crime and stating that he would commit suicide as he could not leave her mother alone. "It is not possible for both of us to live any longer. I am taking my mother along with me as I cannot leave her behind alone. Who will take care of her after I leave this world? So, I'm accompanying her," he told in the recorded video. Seeking forgiveness from his family for not doing anything for them he said: "I could not do anything for my brother and nephew. Please forgive me for this."

The video, which was recorded before the man committed suicide, has recently gone viral. Police said they were probing into the matter.