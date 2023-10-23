MAN MOWS DOWN SON ESTRANGED WIFE AND HER LIVE IN PARTNER WITH TRUCK IN GUJARAT ARRESTED

Rajkot: A man allegedly killed his 11-year-old son, estranged wife and her live-in partner by hitting their two-wheeler with a container truck in Gujarat's Rajkot city, police said on Monday. The trio was flung several feet away and suffered serious injuries after being hit by the speeding truck on Sunday afternoon on a highway near Kotharia locality, an official from Aji Dam police station said.

They were rushed to a government hospital, where the boy, Pravin, was declared dead, while Parulben (32) and her partner Navneet Varu (24) died during treatment, he said. The incident initially appeared to be an accident as the truck driver fled the scene. However, investigations revealed the truck driver was the deceased woman's husband, identified as Praveen Dafda, as per the police.