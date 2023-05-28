Surat: A 29-year-old man killed his wife and threw her body from the fourth floor of the building in Surat on Saturday. This morning, the accused went to the police station and surrendered. Investigations are on, said police.

The accused, named Ramesh Kol is a tempo driver and lives in Hiranagar of Laskana area of the city. The couple has two sons aged three and seven years. According to the police, Ramesh's wife Rajkumari was allegedly having an affair with a truck driver, who lived in the same locality. The affair was going on for a long time but the accused was not aware of it, police said.

"When Ramesh came to know about his wife's affair with the truck driver he initially tried to convince her to come out of the affair. He told his wife that it was wrong to have such a relationship. But, his wife continued to keep in contact with the truck driver and this led to a dispute between the couple. Primarily it seems that the murder was committed following this dispute," V.N. Patel, PI, Sarthana Police Station said.

According to police, late last night the accused caught his wife talking to the truck driver and a fight broke out between them. Then, in a fit of rage the accused killed his wife and threw her body from the fourth floor of the building, police added. After which, he went out his house leaving his two children behind.

Next morning, the accused turned up at the Sarthana police station. He informed police about the incident while relating the entire sequence of events. Police have sent the body for postmortem said that more details will be revealed only after further investigations are completed.