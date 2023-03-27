Ahmedabad: A youth who hails from Gujarat's Nadiad city was arrested for allegedly issuing a death threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said. According to police sources, the accused was arrested from Nadiad. The accused has been identified as Shetalbhai Vasantbhai Loliani, a private tuition teacher.

According to police sources, on March 25, the accused threatened to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and issued the threat on his social media account. Taking the matter into cognizance, Ahmedabad Cybercrime Cell started an investigation and arrested the accused.

Ahmedabad City Cyber Crime ACP JM Yadav said, "On the basis of technical analysis, the person involved in this case has been arrested. However, the reason behind the post about the Prime Minister on Facebook has not been known yet. An investigation is underway in this matter."

Earlier, a man was arrested from Gujarat's Surat for threatening to blow up Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The chief minister received a death threat through a Whatsapp message, after which the Patnma police arrested the accused with the help of the Gujarat Police.

In a similar case, earlier a man made three phone calls to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's office, threatening the senior BJP leader if Rs 10 crore was not paid to him. Two calls were made in the morning and one at noon.