MAN FOUND HANGING AT HIS HOUSE IN GUJARAT SUICIDE NOTE NAMES CONGRESS MLA

Junagadh: The body of a 28-year-old man was found hanging at his residence at Chorwad village in Gujarat's Junagadh district which police suspect is a case of suicide, an official said on Sunday.

A purported suicide note found in the possession of the deceased stated that he was taking the extreme step due to his in-laws and a Congress MLA. Police inspector KM Gadhvi said the body of Nitin Parmar was found hanging from the ceiling of his house on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. "Prima facie it is a case of suicide. The postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of his death is awaited. The suicide note is under forensic investigation," Gadhvi said.

He said the police also recovered a purported suicide note from Parmar's possession which mentioned three names, including his father-in-law and mother-in-law, and MLA Vimal Chudasama. Acknowledging that the deceased Parmar was his relative, Chudasama alleged it seemed to be a case of murder but shown as suicide in a conspiracy to defame him.