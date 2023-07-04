Ahmedabad: A case of triple talaq was once again reported from Gujarat's Ahmedabad city. The victim had sought help from the police. The victim's husband threw her out of the house after their four years of marriage. The Vejalpur police after registering the case took up investigation. The 27-year-old complainant is a resident of Juhapura. A complaint was lodged at Vejalpur police station in Ahmedabad. The couple's Nikah took place on March 23, 2019. She has a son and the victim's husband is a rickshaw puller.

The victim was staying at her in-law's house, along with her husband's other relatives. After six months of their marriage, the victim's relationship with her husband turned sour. The husband stopped giving household expenses to her. Whenever the woman asked for money, the husband used to vent his ire at her and subsequently, a quarrel used to break out.

The father-in-law and brother-in-law of the victim had an altercation with her over petty things several times. On July 1 (Saturday), the woman again asked for money for the household expense. This infuriated her husband hurled abuses at her and also threatened to kill his son. Thereafter, he divorced her by giving triple talaq. She was also thrown out of the house.

The aggrieved woman, along with her son, went to her house and narrated her woes to her parents. Then a complaint was lodged at the Vejalpur police station. Police inspector KB Rajvi of Vejalpur police station, said, "A case was registered against the victim's husband, brother-in-law and father-in-law under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019."

