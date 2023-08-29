Vadodara (Gujarat): Vadodara (Gujarat): A potentially catastrophic incident was narrowly averted in Vadodara as vigilant railway officials foiled a nefarious plot to derail a train by strategically placing a metal fencing pole on the tracks which might have disastrous consequences on two train - Okha-Shalimar and Ahmedabad-Puri Express trains. The local police have reported that this attempt occurred late on Monday night.

According to a detailed account provided by a senior police official, the incident came to light when the vigilant crew of the passing train spotted the obstruction on the tracks. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, they promptly notified the authorities at the nearby Itola railway station. Swiftly taking action, the station authorities immediately escalated the matter by alerting both railway officials and pertinent security agencies. This proactive response played a pivotal role in averting what could have been a tragic disaster.

A spokesperson for the railway, Public Safety Officer Ajun Bhai, elaborated on the incident, said, "A formal police complaint has been lodged, and a comprehensive investigation is underway. The individuals responsible for this act are currently at large. Their motive behind placing the metal fencing poles on the tracks with the intention of derailing a train remains unknown. Fortunately, the quick thinking and decisive action of the train's pilot averted disaster of the two trains."

Ajun Bhai emphasized the gravity of the situation, saying, "The consequences of such a malicious act could have been dire beyond imagination."

This incident serves as a chilling reminder of a similar tragedy that struck on June 2 in the Balasore district of Odisha. That incident, now etched into the annals of Indian railway history as the fourth deadliest accident, involved a triple train collision. The collision led to a heart-wrenching loss of 288 lives and injuring more than 1,100 passengers. The dreadful incident took place in close proximity to the Bahnaga Bazar station and implicated the Coromandel Express, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train.