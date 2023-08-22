Junagadh: In a major breakthrough in the suspicious death of an adult lion in Jamwala forest range in Gujarat's Junagadh, the Forest Department on Tuesday said that the wild animal died due to electrocution from a live wire tied by two local farmers around their crops in the area. The accused duo has been arrested while further investigation into the matter is going on.

The lion's carcass was found in a mutilated condition inside a drain on Friday, Aug.18 between Anandpur and Pedhwala villages of Jamwala range. The locals, who spotted the carcass, had informed the Forest Department after which the officials rushed to the spot and recovered the body for further probe. A Forest Department official said that the postmortem report has revealed that the lion died due to electrocution.

According to the official, two farmers named Jeetu Parmar and Varsingh Parmar of Anandpur village had tied a live wire around their farm to protect their agricultural crops from wild animals. On the fateful day, the lion was electrocuted while passing through the area and coming in contact with the wire, the official said.

Given the seriousness of the matter and evade arrest for the offence, both the accused tried to make the whole incident look like an accident, an official said. He said that the accused duo dumped the lion's carcass into the drain. The accused duo has been taken into custody for further investigation into the matter.

