New Delhi: Delhi High Court has said that the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) cannot refuse admission to a student under the economically weaker section (EWS) category on the ground that the income certificate has been issued by another state and not Delhi government. A verdict in this regard was given by the bench of Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani.

The court said that for admission to a KV under EWS category, there is no need to provide a certificate from the state government where the school is located and instead a certificate issued by an officer in the state where the verification is possible will be adequate. It stated that as per the notification of the central government, such certificate is to be issued by an officer not below the rank of tehsildar after verifying the necessary documents and following proper procedure prescribed by the respective state governments.

The case pertains to a petition filed by a man seeking his son's admission to a KV in Delhi region under the EWS category. The court stated that the reason for rejecting admission on the ground that the EWS certificate was not obtained from Delhi government is unjustified.

The petitioner, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh had got a job in Delhi and wanted his son to study at a KV in the capital. He had sought his son's admission under EWS category in class 1. He possessed an EWS certificate issued by the Azamgarh tehsildar. The KV authorities denied admission since the certificate was not issued by Delhi government following which, he had moved the high court.