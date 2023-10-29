Ankleshwar(Gujarat): In a shocking incident, a man, who went to a hospital for treatment after he met with an accident, was shocked to discover a knife inside his stomach in Gujarat's Ankleshwar. According to sources, Atul Giri, a resident of Ankleshwar Garden City, was stabbed with a knife five years ago. When he went to the Civil Hospital for treatment, the doctor did not examine him properly and gave him medicines.

After five years, Giri had an accident and he went to a private hospital for treatment and he told the doctor about the problem of stomach pain for years. The doctor then examined him, conducted an X-ray, and found a knife in his stomach. Atul will undergo operation within the next two to three days to remove the knife that had been stuck in his stomach for five years, sources said.

Earlier this year, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), doctors performed a complex surgery and successfully removed a six-inch-long knife from a man's back following a stabbing incident. The patient, a 30-year-old native of Karnal in Haryana, allegedly suffered the injury while protecting his jewellery shop from a robbery on July 12.