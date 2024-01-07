KEJRIWAL DECLARES JAILED MLA CHAITRA VASAVA AS NOMINEE FROM BHARUCH LOK SABHA CONSTITUENCY

Bharuch: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his two-day-Gujarat tour announced Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Chaitra Vasava as the candidate from the Bharuch Parliamentary constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Kejriwal was in Vadodara with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to address a rally while making the announcement. During the rally, he also requested people from the tribal community to come together and campaign for Vasava.

Kejriwal lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he alleged that the party had failed to develop Gujarat despite ruling the state for 30 years. He said that the Gujarat government had put Vasava behind bars because he fought for the poor and the common man. Kejriwal said, "He stands up to the forest department whenever they try to seize your lands. That's why he is in jail. He has always fought for the rights of the poor and tribals. Chaitra Vasava is not fighting for himself, but for you and your families. Don't you want free hospitals in Gujarat like in Delhi?."

Kejriwal stressed saying that tribals would avenge his being taken into custody. The party will not leave any stone unturned in getting Vasava out by January 20. Slogans such as "Chaitanya Vasava will be released" and "Chaitra Vasava is the lion of Gujarat and Aam Aadmi Party" were raised.