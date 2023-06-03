Jamnagar (Gujarat): A three-year-old girl slipped into a borewell and was stuck at a depth of 40 feet in an agricultural field in Gujarat's Jamnagar district on Saturday afternoon following which fire department personnel launched a rescue operation, an official said.

The toddler, belonging to a tribal family working as labourers on a farm at Tamachan village, some 40 km from Jamnagar city, fell into the nearly 200-foot-deep borewell while playing, said Jamnagar taluka development officer NA Sarvaiya. The incident occurred around 9 am, he said.

"We launched a rescue operation around 11 am involving fire department personnel from Jamnagar. The girl is stuck at a depth of around 20 feet and efforts are underway to rescue her," Sarvaiya said. The rescue operation, as per the latest inputs, is still going on with Army joining the operation as well.

According to the fire brigade team, a deep pit has been dug at a distance of 5 feet from the borewell. At the same time, arrangements have been made to give oxygen etc. to the girl child in the borewell. With the help of the camera, the position of the child has been detected in which her hands are visible.

Team of NDRF, Army, 108 Emergency Ambulance Service, Police, and administration area on the spot. Tehsildar Parikshit Parmar said that rescue work is being carried out since morning after the girl fell into the open borewell of the farm. A 10 feet pit has been dug near the borewell. Deputy Fire Officer CN Pandian said that the toddler's family is from Madhya Pradesh.