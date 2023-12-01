Ahmedabad: A Gujarat-cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer RT Susara's wife allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself at their residence at Thatleg on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city on Friday. The 47-year-old Shaluben was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a room at their house located in Thaltej on Friday, Assistant Commissioner of Police SM Patel said.

In the probe, the cops found that Shaluben hanged herself late Thursday night after returning to Ahmedabad from Surat. No suicide note was found at the place and a case of accidental death was registered at the Bodakdev police station. The body was shifted to Sola Civil Hospital for post-mortem, Patel said.

Susara, a promotee IPS officer of the 2011 batch, works at Hazira in Surat as the Superintendent of Police, Marine Task Force. To this, Patel stated, "Susara and his wife were in Surat for the last couple of days to attend a wedding. Susara was on leave and came to Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon, while Shaluben returned (from Surat) at night when he was already asleep."

He further added, "In the morning, Susara found that his wife's body was hanging from the ceiling in another room on the ground floor of their house. He immediately called the local police." As per the police's preliminary probe, Shaluben ended her life late at night for unknown reasons, the ACP added.