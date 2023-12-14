INTERSTATE MOTORBIKE THEFT GANG BUSTED IN VADODARA 3 HELD

Vadodara: Three members of a gang involved in nearly 41 motorbike thefts, across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat were arrested at Meenakyar check post in Garbada taluk in Gujarat's Dahod district.

The arrest was made while checking vehicles in the border areas of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh in Dahod. Dahod Local Crime Branch (LCB) has intensified patrolling ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations. While conducting a checking at Meenakyar check post, police noticed three persons who had come on two bikes, running away from the spot after seeing them.

Dahod LCB caught the trio after a chase. On interrogating them, police found two screw drivers and an iron cutter from their possession. When asked, they failed to give satisfactory answers. Then, police checked the pocket cop application on the basis of the chassis numbers of their bikes and it was found that both the two wheelers were stolen from Bodeli taluka.

Police seized their bikes and during further interrogation found that the accused had hidden two more bikes in ravines near Patiyazol village of Garbada taluk. The accused admitted that they were involved in 41 thefts, most of which were of two wheelers, in Rajasthan's Sajjangarh, Madhya Pradesh's Indore and Chhotaudepur, Panchmahal, Dahod, Limkheda, Rajkot, Vadodara and Narmada in Gujarat.

The accused have been identified as Apsingh Bamnia, Hirasingh Bamnia and Sunil Bamnia. All three are residents of Madhya Pradesh's Karchat Dhar district. They were brought to Dahod LCB for questioning and police took note of all 41 offences. "The process of handing over the accused to the custody of the district police where they committed the crimes has been started," Rajdeep Singh Jhala, Dahod DSP said.