"If Mata Sita can undergo 'Agni Pariksha', why can't Adani be questioned?" : Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar

Surat (Gujarat): On his tour to Gujarat's Surat, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar slammed the BJP for the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Modi defamation case. Kumar said that Rahul Gandhi was convicted to divert attention from the Adani issue. He also congratulated the Chief Judicial Magistrate of the District Court who convicted Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case, on his promotion to become sessions judge.

Kumar said that BJP is using weapons like corruption, defamation, and sedation to silence the opposition. "If any opposition leader tried to point out the mistakes of the Modi government, then corruption charges are leveled against the leader and those charges will be waived off if the leader surrenders before the government. If not, the leader will have to go to jail," he said.

He said that to divert attention from the Adani issue Rahul Gandhi was convicted in the defamation case. Kumar said, "If the government believes that special benefits were given to Adani during the UPA government rule or in Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh, we are ready to face the investigation. Do not fool us. Everyone knows that the development graph of Adani was moving in a straight line. But since 2014 after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, his wealth scaled heights."

We are just asking a question, why can't the government investigate this case? Why is it that only after 2014, Adani's wealth is increasing multiple folds? The opposition is demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe in this case. But why has this not been done yet? If the common people of this country can't even ask questions to the ruling government, then I must say that democracy is in danger, Kumar said.

PM Narendra Modi used to talk about providing job opportunities, ending corruption, and even dynastic politics. But today he talks about 'parivarwaad' standing in a stadium named after himself and standing beside him is the secretary of BCCI Jay Shah, the son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Who is Anurag Thakur? The Prime Minister was talking about dynastic politics in Karnataka where the current Chief Minister is the son of a former Chief Minister, Kumar reasoned.

I agree that Narendra Modi has not done anything for his biological family, but he has done everything for his political family. And if he says that he has not done anything for his political party, then why can't JPC begin an investigation into the Adani case?

The Congress leader said, "if Mata Sita had to undergo an 'Agni Pariksha' in Ram Rajya, why can't Narendra Modi's friend (Adani) be questioned? Why is JPC not allowed to probe Adani? Prime Minister Narendra Modi is saving Adani by not allowing a JPC investigation against him for his offshore wealth of Rs. 200,000 crores in a shell company."