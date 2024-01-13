I URGE EVERYONE TO LIGHT A SHREE RAM JYOTI IN THEIR HOMES ON JANUARY 22 PM MODI

New Delhi: Noting that Sonal Mata's happiness would know no boundaries if she found out about the Pran Pratishtha ceremony to be held in Shree Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to light Shree Ram Jyoti on the auspicious occasion.

Modi posted a message on X to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sonal Ma. Sonal Ma was a renowned social reformer of Gadhavi Charan community in Gujarat.

She was also a strong advocate of the unity and integrity of the country and fought relentlessly against the conspiracies that were going on to break Junagadh during the time of partition.