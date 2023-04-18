HK DESIRES ENTERS GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS FOR MOST DIAMONDS STUDDED ON A RING

Surat Gujarat HK Desires and Harikrishna Exports have set a Guinness Book of World Records for studding the maximum number of diamonds in a ring in Gujarat s Surat The jewellery manufacturer has studded 50907 diamonds in a single ring The sunflowershaped diamond ring has been designed using recycled gold and worth Rs 644 croreThe ring has been crafted from 46055 grams of gold and 13019 carats of diamonds Ghanshyambhai Dholakia the Managing Director of Harikrishna Exports said “This particular ring has been designed with a purpose in mind This diamond ring has been designed to save the environment We will plant a tree for each diamond So there are 50907 diamonds in this ring so we will plant 50907 trees Also read Ladakh sets Guinness world record for high altitude frozen lake halfmarathonWhile making the ring it was divided into eight parts The design of this ring has been carved like the wings of a sunflower with a butterfly on it The jeweller took nine months to make the ring The work of craftsmen who created the beautiful ring should be appreciated for their wonderful work Also read Valentine s Day Couple sets Guinness World Record for longest underwater kissEarlier India s northeastern state Assam cemented its place in the Guinness Book of World Records by performing the largest Bihu performance in a single venue The event took place recently at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati Earlier the Prime Minister was expected to attend the event which was scheduled to take place on April 14 however it was rescheduled and preponed at the last minute