Rajkot (Gujarat): The Food Department of Rajkot Municipal Corporation on Tuesday seized one tonne of adulterated mouth fresheners at a shop in the Para Bazaar area of Gujarat's Rajkot. Food Department official Hardik Mehta informed the media about the incident. The mouth fresheners were seized from Amrit Mukhwas shop on the main road in the Para Bazaar area of the city.

Speaking to the media, Hardik Mehta said, "When we examined the mouth fresheners, it was found to contain more primary colours. When we put it in water to check, the colour was seen coming out. It was a very strong colour. An action has been taken to seize all these Mukhwas and after this, it will be destroyed."