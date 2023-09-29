Kutch: The flow of drugs and transportation of contrabands are keeping anti-narcotics sleuths on tenterhooks in Gujarat, which is witnessing heightened activities of dealers of late.

After West Kutch, unclaimed drugs were seized from East Kutch near Gandhidham. East Kutch Police acting on a tip-off during patrolling recovered 80 kilograms of drugs. The estimated value of the quantity of drugs seized is estimated to be around Rs 800 crore. None was arrested so far in connection with the drug haul.

The recovery of such huge amount quantity of drugs has baffled the sleuths amid Gujarat government's anti-narcotics measures. State police chief Vikas Sahay gave call for a crackdown on drun dealers. He often spoke about eliminating drugs crime. Inspector General of Police JR Mothalia, former Frontier Range Bhuj and Kutch Superintendent of Police Sagar Bagmar are overseeing crackdown on drugs dealers.

The administration launched a campaign titled 'No drugs in East Kutch' to tackle the menace. Necessary instructions were given to all the police station in-charges of the district to keep eye on sensitive areas and investigate NDPS cases after getting information from the intelligence wing.

Former Superintendent of Police of Kutch, Sagar Bagmar said that the activities of suspicious people are also being continuously monitored in Gandhidham. During that time, East Kutch cops got inputs that preparations were being made to smuggle drugs at Mithirohar beach.