Gandhinagar Gujarat A typical Indian village speaks of dusty roads mud houses and most of them are struggling to have the basic amenities like running water and proper drainage However in the Sabarkantha district of Gujarat lies Punsari a village of 6000 people that challenges this stereotype Punsari has been labelled a model village by the state government offering the conveniences of a city while preserving the spirit of a villageThe former headman Himanshu Patel takes pride in the village s infrastructure which provides essential services such as clean water 24hour electricity and internet connectivity This is not the only village that is leading the way in sustainability in Gujarat Modhera in the Mehsana district was recently declared India s first 24x7 solarpowered village while Kunariya in Kachchh is reducing carbon emissions as its primary objective The state of Gujarat is home to six such villages that could make any city with modern facilities blushPunsari also known as a digital village has attracted 138 representatives from 60 countries Himanshu Patel the former sarpanch of the village transformed it into a modern village In 2011 Punsari village was awarded as the best village panchayat and in 2015 Himanshu Patel was awarded as the best sarpanch in the countryThe village has embraced modernity in all aspects from Anganwadi to secondary education It has CCTV cameras a water system from the RO plant clean and beautiful concrete roads and WiFi facilities Education given to children through digital technology is the specialty of this village Nutritious food is provided in the school and every classroom has CCTV along with AC Multimedia on the digital board is used to impart enjoyable educationWaterproof speakers have been installed in the village and devotional music is played from them The Sarpanch regularly gives basic instructions to the villagers through the speaker Every house has a computer mobile and WiFi facility and there is no theft due to 24hour CCTV surveillanceIf Punsari embodies the spirit of Modis ‘Digital India then Jethipura dishes out a design that can curve out a political niche of an idealistic future India Jethipura in the Sabarkantha district of Gujarat with a population of just 1300 people is known as the Samaras village where no Gram Panchayat elections were held in the last 15 years The village despite having no political dominance and is managed by a sarpanch elected by consensus has received two national awards and several other accoladesDespite having no sanitation worker the village is spotlessly clean and there is no litter anywhere The village sarpanch Bhatt Ehsan Ali attributes this to the availability of clean RO water through tokens a modern library a good drainage system and streetlights everywhere The school in the village is of A grade and patients can receive expert medical care for just Rs 50 Additionally 100 of the people in the village use the toilet and 3200 trees have been planted to protect the environment“The village school is a model for others to emulate It has all modern education facilities including internet wifi and projectors Good nutrition is also provided to students and no child in the village is malnourished The school walls are adorned with colourful murals that make learning a pleasant experience Bhatt saidIf Jethipura shows the dream of an ideal country Afwa is an abode for the Nonresident Indians showcasing the strength of Indian villages abroad Located in Surat district of Gujarat India Afwa houses more than 80 percent NRI population in the village Renowned for being an ideal village Afwa has a rich history and was awarded as an ideal village in the joint session of GujaratMaharashtra Assembly in 1975 The village has an underground sewerage system which was implemented in 1975According to former sarpanch Lallubhai Patel said“The village has a completely underground wiring system with no visible electrical cable TV or phone wires The concept of a ring road has also been implemented which prevents heavy vehicles from entering the village thus reducing pollution and road damage“The village s farming is done on a cooperative basis by the people living in the village The farming facilities are provided through three cooperative societies and the irrigation system is also done on a cooperative basis Kamlesh Patel the founder and president of Piet Mandal saidThe village is inhabited by Patidars Halpatis and Mahavanshi communities who stay abroad but come back to the village in November and December During this time they discuss the village s progress and decide to bring more modern facilities to the village ensuring continuous developmentBhimasarBhimasar a village in the Kutch district that was destroyed by an earthquake in 2001 has come a long way since then The village has transformed into a selfsufficient and ecofriendly model village thanks to the efforts of the Sahara Welfare Foundation The village has a tight security system including streetlights and CCTV cameras and a network of 67 lakes to store rainwater for up to two years The villagers also get Narmada water and they plant and nourish around 1500 trees every yearBhimasar has all modern facilities like a bank school panchayat and post office and 90 of the villagers pay taxes for which the village has been awarded three times Those who work with their families are allowed to stay in the village and for those who come alone arrangements are made in nearby villagesThe village has received several awards including the Samaras village award the Golden village award and the Nirmal village award The village has implemented the concept of a selfsufficient village which was Prime Minister Narendra Modi s dream Bhimsar village is a testament to the power of community development and ecofriendlinessDharmaj Dharmaj village in the Anand district of Gujarat India has become the country s richest village due to the high number of residents who live abroad and send money back home At least one or two people from every household in the village live abroad resulting in an abundance of wealth The village now boasts 11 bank branches with deposits outnumbering loans making it a thriving banking sector centerThe population of the village is only 11333 but it has good amenities and a high standard of living due to its wealthy residents The village hosts an annual meeting for people who have gone abroad which brings together people from all social strata including Patidars Vanik Brahmins Soni Suthar Nai Thakor Bhoi Prajapati and Dalits The village has a swimming pool and boating facilities in Surajba Park that are available to all residents at low cost The village has clean beautiful roads making it look like a small cityThe Gram Sahakari Bank was established in the village on January 16 1969 with its founder chairman being HM Patel who was once the country s finance minister and a native of Dharmaj Today the village has the distinction of having the most depositors with 11 banksDharmaj village has a significant presence worldwide with residents settled in countries like Uganda Britain America Canada Australia and New Zealand The village has several amenities including hotels cafes children s gardens cement roads schools colleges and multispeciality hospitals equipped with all healthrelated facilities The village s streets are full of expensive cars like Mercedes Audi and BMWKunariaKunaria a village in Kutch taluka has gained recognition for its clean and green initiatives Over the past six years the village has planted more than 150000 trees to increase rainfall in the area Additionally the village has become renowned for its efforts to eliminate singleuse plastic Women sarpanch have distributed modern stoves to 500 families to reduce carbon emissionsSuresh Chhanga the former sarpanch and village leader said “The village s efforts to become carbonneutral while maintaining access to education and citylevel amenities The village is also recognized for having the first girlchild panchayat in the country These efforts have empowered women in the village and improved children s education through the use of smart classroomsPrime Minister Modi has praised the development in Gujarat and cited these villages as examples of progress Kunaria s initiatives may inspire other villages in the state to undertake similar efforts