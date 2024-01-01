GUJARAT TWO STUDENTS CREATE GLASSES TO AVERT ACCIDENTS DUE TO DROWSINESS

Navsari (Gujarat): Imagine being behind the wheels and exhaustion gets the better of you - you feel sleepy. That could be fatal! But wait, two meritorious students of class VII from the Pushpa Ben R Desai Primary School in the district have found a way out to prevent the catastrophic situation. The two Kavya and Tisha Patel have designed special spectacles that would help avert any kind of untoward occurrence.

It took them about three months to complete the project that cost Rs 3000.

“We are keen on anything to do with science, so we often embark on such projects. National Highway No. 48 passes near our school where drivers traveling long on the highway face accidents as they are prone to falling asleep. Our project is part of our efforts to prevent these accidents. After wearing these glasses, if the driver falls asleep and his eyes are closed, the sensor installed will sound a buzzer, which will alert the driver and be able to prevent the accident," said Kavya.

A lowdown on the project, the circuit is connected to IC-555 and then a 25 volt capacitor is connected to the positive point and negative point of the IC. A buzzer is also linked to the IC. A sensor is attached to the glasses and two switches are attached to a four-volt battery. A DC motor is taken and a wheel is attached to it and it is connected to the motor and battery. A timer sensor in the circuit analyzes the eyes and sounds an alarm when the driver closes his eyes for more than five seconds while driving or tries to sleep. If the driver ignores the alarm, the system will generate a buzzer sound that will cause the driver to open his eyes. Thus this project can be used in larger vehicles too, informed Tisha.