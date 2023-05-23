GUJARAT TO PASS BILL MANDATING COUPLES TO TEST FOR THALASSEMIA BEFORE MARRIAGE

Ahmedabad The Gujarat government is set to draft a bill that makes thalassemia tests compulsory for couples who are going to get married according to sources Sources said that the government would bring about amendments to the marriage registration acts which would seek the thalassemia test results from the couples when they apply for the marriage certificate The bill is likely to be tabled debated and adopted in the monsoon session itself Gujarat Health Minister Hrishikesh Patel had said one of the provisions in the legislation will make it compulsory for the bride and the bridegroom to report the establish the prevalence of thalassemia before they marry Patel also added that the bill will make it mandatory for the couples to submit the report of the thalassemia test in order to get the marriage certificateSources say that the Gujarat government will make it illegal for couples to marry if one of the partners is the carrier of Thalassemia Major Even if they choose to get married they will not be issued marriage certificate The proposed bill will contain a provision which will bar the couple from getting married if both of them are carriers of Thalassemia Minor This is because the children born from these marriages can be carriers of Thalassemia Major Gujarat being one of the states which has high prevalence of thalassemia the bill will have a provision enabling marriages in which one of the partners is tested positive for Thalassemia minor and the other is normal There will be special provisions in the bill in case of partners who are both carriers of Thalassemia Major as wellDr Ravi Dhanani who is doing his PhD on thalassemia said that around 12 thousand patients are affected by Thalassemia in Gujarat Gujarat health department records show at least 150 to 200 new patients require medical attention due to Thalassemia Dr Dhanani said that the law will help in raising awareness about the disease among people and they will get themselves tested before marriage This will help in curbing the high prevalence of Thalassemia in the state he added