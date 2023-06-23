Jamnagar (Gujarat): Three persons including a woman and a four-year-old boy died and five others were injured after a three-storey residential building collapsed in Jamnagar city of Gujarat on Friday evening, officials said. The nearly 30-year-old building located in Sadhana colony area, constructed by the Gujarat Housing Board, was in a dilapidated condition, locals claimed.

Of the eight persons rescued by the locals and fire brigade personnel, three succumbed to injuries while others are undergoing treatment at Guru Gobindsingh government hospital, said the hospital's medical superintendent Dr Deepak Tiwari. The deceased were identified as Jaypal Swadia (35), Mittal Swadia (35) and Shivraj (4).

The injured included two men and three women, said Dr Tiwari. As local residents claimed that some more people may be trapped under the debris, the administration decided to carry on the search and rescue operation, an official said. Municipal commissioner D N Modi, senior civic officials and local MLA Divyesh Akbari reached the spot. "Each block of this colony has 12 flats. It was built nearly 30 to 35 years ago. At around 6 pm, a half of a block with six flats suddenly collapsed," said Akbari.

On Thursday, a labourer died after an under-construction bridge caved in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district. The incident occurred in Khohri village in the district late Thursday evening where construction of the bridge has been going on for a long time.

Upon getting the information about the incident SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) team reached the spot and with the cooperation of the Rithi police team launched a search operation to rescue the labourer. Later, the team took out the body from the debris. The labourer who died was identified as Neeraj Chaudhary (22).

Naib Tehsildar Rajeev Mishra said, "Around six persons were working in the construction of the bridge in the area and on Thursday evening, the bridge suddenly collapsed and the labourer named Neeraj Chaudhary died."