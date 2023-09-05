GUJARAT SWAMINARAYAN SECT REMOVES CONTROVERSIAL MURALS FROM HANUMAN TEMPLE AFTER PMO INTERVENTION

Botad: The controversy, which simmered for the past few days over murals at the famous Hanuman temple in Gujarat's Salangpur, subsided. The row surrounding the murals snowballed into a major controversy last week of August after some devotees, who noticed controversial panels, raised objections and shared the photographs on social media to draw public opinion about the move of the Swaminarayan sect, the custodians of the famous temple, to instal such murals.

Initially, the temple management had used plastic curtains to conceal the murals, but later they were withdrawn as Vadtal gadi-based Nautam Swami had taken a strong stand in favour of the panels. As the issue raised many eyebrows and saints other than those belonging to the Swaminarayan sect started protests, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Gujarat government had to intervene to bring the situation under control.

On Monday, two meetings were held in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad. The meeting at Gandhinagar was held at Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel's residence in the presence of Swaminarayan saints, ministers and others. The meeting in Ahmedabad was held at Shivanand Asheram in the presence of Swaminarayan saints, non-Swaminarayan saints and VHP leaders.

It was announced after this meeting that controversial murals will be removed by the next sunrise and other issues of concern will be discussed in subsequent meetings in which all branches of Swaminarayan sect and other sects will take part. On behalf of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, a meeting was organised in Ahmedabad between the sages and saints of Swaminarayan sect and the sages and saints of other sects. Vishwa Hindu Parishad has played the role of mediator in the issue.

Initially, the saints of the Swaminarayan sect were not ready to bow down. At the same time, the saints and sages of other sects also remained adamant to their stand. At the meeting of saints held in Ahmedabad earlier, a resolution to boycott the Swaminarayan sect was passed. Thereafter, the controversy deepened. On Monday, CM Bhupendrabhai Patel suddenly went to Delhi. The ice finally melted after the PMO instructed all stakeholders to end the impasse.