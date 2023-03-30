Vadodara: An incident of stone pelting was reported during the Ram Navami Shoba Yatra in Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday. According to the police, the situation is under control, and there is peace in the affected area.

The incident took place in Fatehpura when a huge Ram Navami procession was taken out through the area. Police rushed to the spot and ensured the maintenance of law and order. Senior officers of Vadodara City Police reached the Fatehpura area in view of the security situation.

A senior officer told ETV Bharat that the situation is under control at present. The highly sensitive Fatehpur area has now been converted into a police cantonment. Vadodara City Police is continuously patrolling to prevent any untoward incident in connection with another Ram Navami procession in the city.

The incident came to the fore in the procession when Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal are taking out processions of Ram Navami in the entire city. DCP Yashpal Jaganiya, who reached the spot, said a convoy including top police officers has reached the spot. "Strict police arrangements have been made for all the processions to be held in the city. At present, the situation is completely under control," he said.

Vishva Hindu Parishad leaders alleged that the procession was "passing peacefully" when stone pelting started from Panjrigar Mohalla. The news of stone pelting on the procession in Fatepura spread rapidly in the city with tension prevailing in the area.

Pertinently, tension prevails in Maharashtra's Aurangabad as well after clashes erupted during Ram Navami celebrations between the members of two particular communities Wednesday night, leading to stone-pelting and incidents of arson.

