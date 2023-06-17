Ahmedabad/Kutch: Gujarat government has set three days time to limp back to normalcy after cyclone Biparjoy weakened and moved towards south Rajasthan on Friday before ravaging the Kutch and Saurashtra regions. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra directed the District Administration to expedite the relief work and to ensure that the relief measures reach the affected on time.

Zero casualty-While a father and son duo died trying to save their cattle stuck in a ravine before landfall in Bhavnagar district, there was no loss of life as the cyclone entered the land moved further towards Rajasthan. Patel credited advance planning and mass evacuation of over one lakh persons for helping the state achieve "zero casualty", technically.

Patel takes stock- Patel reviewed the havoc wrought by the severe cyclonic storm. In the high-level review meeting with senior secretaries including the Chief Secretary regarding Cyclone Biparjoy at the State Emergency Operation Center, the CM was apprised of the actual situation through video conference with the concerned District Collectors.

To clear impact in three days- The CM was given district-wise preliminary damage estimates. He gave instructions to the officials to release compensation to the affected people latest by Monday. He also adviced the officials to expedite the process of restoring restore power supply, water, roads, and communication in the affected areas. He also suggested quick disbursal of compensation related to cattle loss and all other damages including the damages to mud houses. He also suggested the officials to increase the 'green cover' by planting double the number of trees that were uprooted in the storm.

More rains predicted-The cyclone which weakened after making landfall on the Kutch coast of Gujarat on Thursday evening was forecast to bring more heavy rainfall to north Gujarat, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In Kutch district, Gandhidham received 20 cm, and Kandla Airport 16 cm, of rainfall, while Anjar, Bhuj, and Mundra received 13 cm each, on Friday. Dwarka, Okha and Khambhalia, in Devbhoomi Dwarka district received 15 cm, 11 cm and 10 cm of rainfall.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), from where the CM was taking stock of the cyclone, several parts of Kutch as well as Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot and Morbi districts in Saurashtra regions were battered with very heavy rainfall of 100-185 mm on Friday accompanied by strong wind of up to 95 kmph.

Over 1,000 villages await power- After the gusts uprooted electric poles and trees besides breaking electric wires and caused a power outage in as many as 4,600 villages. The power was restored on war footing with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) clearing out the trees from the roads.

To restore electricity, 1,127 teams are working in the districts of Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Morbi, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Rajkot and Porbandar, said a statement from the Gujarat government. It also said the forest department teams had removed 581 fallen trees from the roads.

Extensive damages- The state-run power company Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited reported a damage with 5,120 electricity poles. At least 23 people were injured while the cyclone barreled through Gujarat. Commissioner of Relief Alok Kumar Pandey said the death of a cattle-rearer duo of father and son dying on Thursday while trying to save their goats stuck in a flooded ravine in Bhavnagar district would not be counted as cyclone related since the district was not cyclone-affected.

"Three state highways were closed as they suffered damage.... A total of 581 trees were uprooted as per reports. Nine pucca and 20 kutcha houses collapsed, and two pucca and 474 kutcha houses suffered partial damage," the Commissioner said.

According to him, 65 thatched houses were destroyed. The government is preparing an order for immediate payment of compensation to those who have suffered losses. Low-lying areas in the coastal districts through which the storm passed were inundated because of a storm surge with tides going up to eight metres during the landfall.