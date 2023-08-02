GUJARAT RAPE AND MURDER CONVICT SENTENCED TO DEATH BY SURAT COURT

Surat: A court in Gujarat's Surat has awarded death sentence to a 23-year-old youth for allegedly raping and murdering a two-year-old girl in Feb. this year by terming it rarest of the rarest cases, sources said. The accused has been identified as Ismail Yusuf, a resident of Sachin area of Surat city. Arguments were made on behalf of the public prosecutor to award death penalty for this act and considering the arguments, the court considered this case as rarest of rare and sentenced the accused to death.

Public Prosecutor Nayan Sukhdawala while confirming the development said that the court refused any mercy to the accused in the case. “Hence this case comes in the rarest of rare category,” he said adding that the court has also ordered a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the victim. The incident dates back to Feb. 27 this year when the toddler girl went missing from her house in Sachin area of Surat.

When the girl did not return home, the family lodged a missing complaint with the concerned police station prompting police to launch an investigation. In the subsequent police probe, police recovered the body of the girl from the nearby bushed. In the police investigation, it came to light that the accused youth living in the girl's neighbourhood working at a local brick kiln, abducted the girl and took her to the bushes where he raped her.

Police said the accused was addicted to watching porn and filmed the rape and murder of the victim on his mobile phone. Police had found injury marks were found on the girl's body. Police had filed a charge sheet against the accused within 11 days of the incident.