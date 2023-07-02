GUJARAT RAINS AMIT SHAH SPEAKS TO CM PATEL SAYS GOVT STANDS WITH PEOPLE IN DIFFICULT TIME

New Delhi: Following the flood-like situation prevailing in Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and said the Centre and the state government are standing with people in this difficult time.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh, and Navsari, which were some of the worst-affected districts, officials said.

"The government is working hard to provide all possible help to the people affected by the flood-like situation that has arisen in many places due to heavy rains in Gujarat. I have spoken to the CM. NDRF and SDRF teams and local administration are engaged in helping people in these areas. The central government and the state government are standing with the people in this difficult time," Shah said in a tweet.

Heavy rains have affected normal life in several parts of Gujarat, inundating low-lying areas in cities and villages, leading to a flood-like situation.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with the advance of the southwest monsoon over nearly all parts of the country, most places are set to receive widespread rainfall. (ANI)