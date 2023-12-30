Kutch (Gujarat): Due to frequent road accidents, the Centre has tightened the rules for punishing drivers. A protest was held against these rules on Saturday at the Samakhiyali check post here. A large number of commercial vehicle drivers participated in the protest.

Sources said there was also an incident of stone pelting in which a Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) bus was damaged.

According to sources, commercial vehicle drivers blocked the road on both sides of the check-post. "Due to the protest, there was a long traffic jam on both sides of the check-post. Apart from commercial vehicles, private vehicles and government vehicles also got stuck in the traffic," they added.

Personnel of the Bhachau and Samakhiyali police stations struggled to clear the traffic. Sources added that apart from blocking the wheels of their commercial vehicles, truck drivers also blocked traffic by placing wooden barricades on the road.

The Centre has changed the rules about motor vehicles. Now, if a commercial vehicle driver runs away after an accident, there is a provision of imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of Rs five lakh or Rs 10 lakh.