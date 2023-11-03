Gujarat police pose as balloon sellers to nab youth wanted in Rs 11.36 lakh theft from Delhi
Surat: Gujarat Police posed as balloon sellers to nab a 23-year-old man, wanted in a Rs 11.36 lakh theft case, from Delhi.
Abhay alias Akshay Solanki was wanted in a case of theft that took place on July 28 in Thakor Park Society in Surat's Khatodara. After getting information that Solanki was hiding in Delhi, a team of Khatodara Police left for the national capital. The cops bought balloons worth Rs 700 and arrested the accused by posing as balloon sellers.
According to police, the accused stole Rs 11.36 lakh including cash, jewellery, mobile phone and watch from the house of one Ambani Wadi by entering the premises from the backyard four months back. Police initially registered a case against an unidentified person in this case. Later, police came to know the identity of the accused.
Acting on a tip-off, constables Kavit Manubhai and Rijraj Singh were sent to Delhi. The policemen started selling balloons outside the accused's house in Kanari. The accused, who worked as a toy sellar was arrested from outside his house. Solanki originally hails from Madhya Pradesh and during investigations, he confessed to his crime, RK Dhulia, officer at Bhatar police station said.
During the investigations, police even went to Madhya Pradesh to interrogate his family members. It was revealed that a gang from the state was involved in the theft. After searching for several days, police got information about Solanki, who worked as a toy seller in Delhi. Following which a team was sent there. Finally, the accused has been arrested, police said adding that he was confessed his involvement in the theft.