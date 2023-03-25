Gandhinagar: Gujarat Police on Friday launched massive raids at the district jails in the state as part of the security drill under the supervision of the Minister for Home, Harsh Sandhvi, officials said. Officials said that an emergency meeting was held at the office of the Director General of Police in Gandhinagar on Friday under the chairmanship of Home Minister Harsh Sandhvi.

Top officers of the police department were present in the meeting. The officers who participated in the meeting include Additional Chief Secretary, DG and SP. After the meeting was over, simultaneous raids led by the concerned ACPs and DCP s were conducted in all the district jails across the state. A women police team was also part of the surprise checks.

Surprise checking of the prisons was carried out in Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Mehsana, Porbandar and Jamnagar jails as per officials. As per officials, around 1,700 police personnel were part of the inspection teams that condcucted the surprise checks at the jails. A total of 17 jails in Gujarat that include district jails, sub-jails, and special jails were raided by the inspection teams, an official said.

Officials said that mobile phones of top officials at some of the jails were seized for examination. The policemen, part of the inspection teams were wearing body cams, they added. MoS Harsh Sandhvi was monitoring the inspections from Gandhinagar. The specific motive behind conducting the surprise checks was not immediately known.

However, it is being speculated that the raids were launched in order to check whether any illegal activity is going on inside the jails.