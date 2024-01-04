GUJARAT MENTALLY CHALLENGED GIRL RAPED IN MORBI

Morbi (Gujarat): A mentally-challenged girl was allegedly raped on January 1 and her sister was allegedly threatened to be killed, police said on Thursday.

A police official said that "the victim had gone to a 'paan' shop to buy something and was noticed by a man, who was staring at her and raped her". He said a complaint had been lodged in this regard on January 1.

"The accused has been identified as one Gopal Bhojabhai. He took the girl to a room on the pretext of giving her a 'paan' between 8.30 PM to 9 PM on New Year's Day and raped her. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including section 375 (rape) has been registered against the accused," the police official added.

A separate police complaint was filed alleging that the accused thrashed the victim's mother and sister and injured them using a wooden stick, the police official added. According to the police official, the accused has been arrested and police are further investigating the matter.