GUJARAT MAN PAINTS JAGUAR CAR WITH G20 THEMED COLORS DRIVES TO DELHI

New Delhi: Maulik Jani, a man from Gujarat wrapped his Jaguar car with India's G20 Presidency-themed colours and congratulated the people of India for holding the G20 Summit in the country. Maulik with his friend Siddarth drove his car from Ahmedabad in Gujarat to the national capital in view of the upcoming G20 Summit to be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

"We have come from Ahmedabad Gujarat for the G-20 summit that is happening in our country. We have designed the entire vehicle on the theme of G20. We have named our journey as Tiranga Yatra. My friend Siddharth and I have travelled from Surat to Delhi four times. Right now both of us are coming directly from Gujarat, it took almost 24 hours. I would like to congratulate and wish the countrymen regarding the G-20" Maulik told ANI."

Meanwhile, the New Delhi airport is all set to welcome the guests and delegates of the G20 Summit, with facilities like the international ceremonial lounge, special immigration counters, waterfalls, expressive hoardings and illuminated G20 logos. Global leaders such as US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and many others leaders will arrive at Indira Gandhi International Airport to attend the G20 summit on September 9 and 10 at Bharat Mandapam.

Delhi airport operator DIAL has prepared ceremonial lounges to receive the heads of state and other VIPs, and government officials. Special corridors have been prepared for the entry and exit of foreign dignitaries, aiming to ensure a seamless and exceptional experience. Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL said that Delhi airport is “ready and excited” to welcome the guests who are coming to attend the G20 Summit.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. (ANI)

