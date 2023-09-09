Ahmedabad (Gujarat): The national Lok Adalat held under the aegis of the Gujarat High Court disposed of the highest-ever motor claim settlement, on Saturday. The insurance company was asked by the Lok Adalat to pay a sum of Rs 5.40 crore to the dependents of the deceased.

Acting Chairman of Gujarat State Legal Services Authority, Justice N V Anjaria, High Court Legal Services Committee Chairman Justice Biren Vaishnav, and secretary B H Ghasura passed the order, wherein the IFFCO Tokio company was asked to pay Rs 5.40 crore to the victim's family.

In 2014, Prakashbhai Vaghela of Bharuch, working as a general manager in a private company, was travelling to Vadodara from Ahmedabad airport in a vehicle. The vehicle, in which he was travelling had been hit by a truck at the Narol toll plaza leading to his death.

The family members of the deceased had filed a claim against the insurance company at Bharuch Motor Claims Tribunal. The deceased Prakashbhai Vaghela was a B.Tech degree holder and his annual package was Rs 31 lakh per annum at the time of the mishap.

Also read: Kerala: Motor insurance claim tribunal awards Rs 1.58 crore compensation to victim

His wife, two minor sons, and the parents were dependent on his income. In 2014, a claim of Rs 6.31 crore at the interest rate of 9 per cent from the date of filing of the application was put forward before the Motor Claims Tribunal. After several rounds of negotiations, the insurance company agreed to pay Rs 5.40 crore to the victim's family. Advocate Hiren Modi pleaded the case on behalf of the victim's family.

In today's order, Lok Adalat asked the insurance company to deposit the aforementioned amount within four weeks. Sneha Vaghela, wife of deceased Prakash Vaghela, who was present during the announcement of the court's order, said, "After a long time we will be receiving the insurance amount. Nonetheless, we are satisfied. I am thankful to everyone for helping her to get the claim amount."