Amreli (Gujarat): A lion cub, aged approximately 3 to 4 month, came under wheels of the Mahuva-Bhavnagar passenger train near the Borala railway gate in Savarkundla range of Amreli district on Tuesday night and died instantly, police said.

The incident follows the recent deaths of four lions were struck by a goods train on the Rajula-Pipavav railway track, where a lion died at the spot, while another died during medical treatment.

Jaydev Dhadhal, a retired judge and wildlife enthusiast while raising his concern on the constant deaths of lion cubs said, "There is an urgent need for enhanced supervision and vigilance along the tracks. Top officials should engage themselves in regular monitoring and patrols. Also, forest department personnel should be present in trains and diligently keep an eye on train speed within lion-inhabited areas. By establishing a collaborative approach between the Railways and the Forest Department, backed by a comprehensive policy, authorities can help stop losses."

After the cub's death, the forest department immediately initiated an investigation into the tragic incident and took custody of the deceased cub's remains for further scrutiny. Over the past decade, Amreli district has witnessed a surge in lion fatalities due to train collisions. Despite extensive judicial attention to the issue in 2016, the problem still persists, prompting a call for unwavering monitoring by the forest department from concerned people. Monitoring train speed in proximity to lion habitats and continuous vigilance on lions' movements near train tracks are some practices which are prescribed by animal lovers and experts to safeguard these creatures.