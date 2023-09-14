Kutuch(Gujarat): A packet of heroin was seized by the marine police on the eastern coast near the beach of Sanghar village Tuna outpost in Kandla. It weighs approximately 1 kg and is valued at Rs 5.09 crore.

The operation was led by Kandla Marine Police Inspector Heena K. Hunbal. According to the sources, fishermen noticed a packet and informed the state Intelligence Bureau on which action was taken. In the Kutch border, narcotics are found more in the Lakhpat and Abdasa areas of western Kutch. Now, it is seized from the maritime of Kandla in Eastern Kutch.

Last month, the Special Operations Group (SOG) seized MD drugs worth Rs two crores from accused Mahesh Kumar of Uttar Pradesh, who carried the drugs to Ahmedabad. In the past, the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) have arrested five Iranian nationals and recovered narcotic drugs worth more than Rs 425 crore from their possession.

The joint operation was launched following special intelligence inputs over drug smuggling in the Indian waters. The joint team observed an Iranian boat fishing in the Arabian Sea a few hundred nautical miles off the Okha port under suspicious conditions. The team recovered 61 kg of narcotics worth more than Rs 425 crores.

