GUJARAT GOVT IN TALKS WITH TESLA FOR MAIDEN MANUFACTURING UNIT IN INDIA ELON MUSK LIKELY TO VISIT

Ahmedabad: It looks as if the constant effort to bring the world's largest car manufacturing company Tesla to the country is finally going to be fulfilled, as Elon Musk's company may finally enter India.

While the government has not issued any official statement over the same, it mulls to invite Elon Musk to Vibrant Gujarat Summit to be held next month. Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said that the government is optimistic about Tesla investing in the western state.

Drawing a parallel with Elon Musk's vision, Rushikesh Patel highlighted the alignment between Tesla's goals and the state's aspirations. While addressing a Cabinet briefing on Thursday, Patel expressed considerable optimism about Musk, Tesla's CEO, considering Gujarat for investment, emphasising the welcoming stance of the government.

Patel also said that the government and the people of the state are all set for a warm welcome to Elon Musk. The Minister informed that communication is actively underway. Tesla's potential investment in Gujarat holds the promise of significant economic impacts, ranging from job creation to infrastructure development.