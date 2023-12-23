GUJARAT GOVERNMENT INTRODUCES GITA CURRICULUM FROM CLASSES VI TO VIII IN GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS

Gandhinagar: The State Government has made the Bhagavad Gita curriculum mandatory for government school students of standards VI to VIII for them to imbibe holy ideas from an early age.

To formulate this, the Gujarat Government has launched an easy read for students on Geeta Jayanti today. State Education Minister Kuber Dindor and Prafulla Panseria released a Geeta-based textbook for students of classes VI-VIII.

Two such books for students in class XII are also underway. During Bhupendra Patel's Government-1 in Gujarat, the then Education Minister Jitu Vaghani had announced that the Gita would be taught to students for better clarity in life. Two years after the announcement, the state government has now executed it into reality.

Gita's Essence: The Gita is not limited to any one religion but contains the essence of every religion. Hence, the effort of the state government to enforce the spirit of the holy scripture among students. The teachings of Gita will be useful in building personality, family and nation.

Education Minister Kuber Dindor said that the book that has been launched on this special occassion provides translation of verses from Gita in a simplistic language.

Any student can easily comprehend the content in the book. Even students studying Mathematics and Science will be able to read through it, Dindor added. Panseria said that examinations, too, will be conducted in this regard.