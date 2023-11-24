Tapi (Gujarat): A girl, who had an affair with the village sarpanch's son was allegedly stripped naked, beaten up and shamed by cutting off her hair by the the boy's family on the roadside in Gujarat's Tapi district. The girl lodged a police complaint following the harassment.

The incident took place in Vyara in Tapi. Police said the girl had left her village in Vyara some days back and was staying with the sarpanch's son at a rented house as both their families opposed their relationship.

After knowing about their whereabouts, the boy's family came to their house and started beating up their son. Later, the family took away the girl on the pretext of dropping her back at her parent's home. The girl said that instead of taking her home, the family dragged her to the roadside and allegedly stripped her naked. They then brutally beat her up and even cut her hair while some youths who came along with the family captured the scene on their mobile phones.

The girl ran away and hid in a nearby sugarcane field to save herself. After sometime, her parents came looking for her. They then went to Vyara police station and lodged a complaint against the boy's family. The girl said that the family intended to kill her but she somehow managed to escape.

Police said that a case has been registered against four persons of the boy's family under relevant sections of the IPC and investigations have been initiated.