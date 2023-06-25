GUJARAT FOUR BOGIES OF GOODS TRAIN DERAILED AT MAHEMDAVAD RAILWAY STATION IN KHEDA

Kheda (Gujarat): Four bogies of an Ahmedabad-bound goods train derailed at the Mehmedabad railway station in the Kheda district of Gujarat on Saturday evening, railway officials said on Sunday. However, there was no loss of life, in the mishap.

According to railway officials, the wheels of the goods train came off after it derailed. One of the bogies hit the platform wall, following which it was damaged. "The mishap occurred at around 7 PM when the 41-coach train was going on a railway track, which was full of paving stones. The train had started its journey from Nadiad," they added.

The technical staff along with other senior officials reached the accident spot. They carried out the restoration work throughout the night, said Vadodara SDPO GS Baria. Baria also said that the rail traffic remained unaffected.

Meanwhile, in the wee hours of Sunday, a goods train collided with a railway maintenance train at the Onda railway station in the Bankura district of West Bengal. Following the collision, the rail operations on the Kharagpur-Bankura-Adra line were halted for a brief while, officials stated. Earlier, on June 17, four wagons of a goods train derailed near Ambadola in the Rayagada district of Odisha. The four wagons jumped the rails while the goods train was on its way to a Vedanta Ltd plant in Lanjigarh from Ambadola on a special route, a railway official had said.

