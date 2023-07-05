GUJARAT FIR REGISTERED AGAINST MAN FOR DEFAMING AMUL BRAND

Ahmedabad: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against a man in Gujarat's Gandhinagar city for allegedly claiming in a Facebook video that Amul milk contains urea. The FIR was registered at Adalaj police station on Tuesday but no arrest has been made, said an official.

Ankit Parikh, a senior sales manager at Amulfed, a manufacturing unit of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) which owns the Amul brand, had filed a complaint in this regard, he said. Parikh alleged that Gandhinagar resident Lakshmikant Parmar slandered the Amul brand in a Facebook video by claiming that its packaged milk contains urea. The video also claimed that a government laboratory had confirmed this, the complaint said.

The video was aimed at hurting the prestige of the Amul brand and spread rumours, the complaint added. The FIR was registered against Parmar under Indian Penal Code sections 500 (defamation) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), said inspector S R Muchhal. The GCMMF, an apex organisation of 18 milk cooperatives in Gujarat, recorded a sales turnover of Rs 55,055 crore in 2022-23.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), had hiked the prices of Amul pouch milk by Rs 3 per litre across all variants in February 2023.

"We would like to inform you that the price of Amul pouch milk (all variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. February 2, 2023 night dispatch (February 3, 2023 morning)," the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said in a statement.

After the revision, Amul Taaza 500 ml will be now available at Rs 27; Amul Taaza at Rs 54 per litre; Amul Taaza at Rs 108 for two litres; Amul Taaza 6 litre at Rs 324; Amul Taaza 180 ml at Rs 10; Amul Gold 500 ml at Rs 33; Amul Gold at Rs 66 per litre; Amul Gold 6 litre at Rs 396; Amul Cow Milk 500 ml at Rs 28; Amul Cow Milk at Rs 56 per litre; Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 500 ml at Rs 35; Amul A2 Buffalo Milk at Rs 70 per litre; Amul A2 Buffalo Milk 6 litre at Rs 420. (With agency Inputs)